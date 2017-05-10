DISTRICT ROUNDUP: Brentwood, Ravenwood softball on collision course; CPA baseball wins title

BASEBALL
District 11-AAA Tournament (at Brentwood)
Independence 8 vs. Ravenwood 6 (Elimination Game)
Independence eliminated Ravenwood with an 8-6 win Wednesday. Indy went on to lose 12-0 against Summit in the District 11-AAA title game.
District 12-AA Championship
Spring Hill 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3
SOFTBALL
District 11-AAA Tournament
Brentwood 2 vs. Dickson County 3
Brentwood fell to Dickson County 3-2 in a winner’s bracket final Wednesday.
Brentwood will battle Ravenwood for a district championship berth at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Independence.
Ravenwood 10 vs. Independence 0
Ravenwood kept its season alive with a 10-0 win at Independence Wednesday.
The Raptors will battle Brentwood for a district championship berth at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.