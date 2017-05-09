DISTRICT ROUNDUP: Ravenwood softball stays alive; CPA baseball eliminates Page

BASEBALL

District 12-AA Tournament

Page 2 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 7

Page 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3

CPA advanced to the District 12-AA championship with two wins over Page Tuesday.

CPA will host Spring Hill for the title game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

District 11-AAA Tournament (at Independence)

Ravenwood 8 vs. Summit 4

Ravenwood scored five runs in the seventh inning to eliminate Summit with an 8-4 win Tuesday.

RHS will take on Independence in another elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

District 12-AA Tournament

Nolensville 1 at Spring Hill 3