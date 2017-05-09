DISTRICT ROUNDUP: Ravenwood softball stays alive; CPA baseball eliminates Page

BASEBALL
District 12-AA Tournament
Page 2 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 7
Page 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3
CPA advanced to the District 12-AA championship with two wins over Page Tuesday.
CPA will host Spring Hill for the title game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
District 11-AAA Tournament (at Independence)
Ravenwood 8 vs. Summit 4
Ravenwood scored five runs in the seventh inning to eliminate Summit with an 8-4 win Tuesday.
RHS will take on Independence in another elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
District 12-AA Tournament
Nolensville 1 at Spring Hill 3