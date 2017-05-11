DISTRICT SOCCER: Ravenwood’s Roebucks go wild against Brentwood

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

The Roe Bros held a reunion on Wednesday night.

Jim Roebuck and his younger brother, Joe, both scored twice in Ravenwood’s 4-0 win at Brentwood in a Battle of the Woods District 11-AAA semifinal.

“We used to be called the Roe Bros,” Joe said. “I think it’s making a comeback.”

The second-seeded Raptors (7-2-3) will face top-seeded Franklin (8-3-2) in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brentwood.

Franklin tied Ravenwood 3-3 in the regular season on April 25.

Not since middle school have both brothers played so well in one game.

Jim Roebuck, a senior, gave the Raptors an early 1-0 lead when he scored in the sixth minute.

Jim set up Joe, a junior, with a throw-in as the latter scored on a header past Brentwood goalkeeper Justin Lambright, increasing Ravenwood’s lead to 2-0 in the 36th minute.

“It was really fun to work with him because this is his last year,” Joe said. “I feel like there’s some innate chemistry. It’s definitely up there, more than most relationships on the field.”

Joe Roebuck scored again, building the Raptors’ lead to 3-0 in the 38th minute.

Jim’s breakaway goal finished the scoring in the 61st minute.

“This is really the first year that both of us have been up front since middle school,” Jim Roebuck said. “This is a really good win because I also play on the football team and that Battle of the Woods game didn’t end so well, so I was really happy to put this one away.”

Jim kicked and punted for Ravenwood, which lost to Brentwood 41-10 in the second game of the football season.

Ravenwood took a 2-0 lead on Brentwood six days ago before Marco Sawaf scored two headers to rally the Bruins to a 2-2 tie that ruined the Raptors’ chance for a regular-season district title.

There was no comeback for Brentwood in the rematch.

“Everybody did an amazing job,” Raptors coach Jose Londono said. “(The Roebucks) played fantastic. We learned from our last game. They’ve got to go through stuff to learn from it.”

Ravenwood earned its fourth shutout.

Third-seeded Brentwood (13-4-1) went flat after going 11-1-1 in its previous 13 games.

“Those two goals at the end of the first half – you can’t give up goals like that and win games,” Bruins coach Mike Purcell said. “We made terrible mistakes.”

Cameron Williams, Brentwood’s leading goal scorer, didn’t play after being red-carded in a 1-0 penalty kicks win over Independence on Monday.

“Cameron not playing was huge,” Purcell said. “You have the fastest guy in the district standing over here watching the game. (Jim Roebuck’s) physicality was something we couldn’t handle. They gave us an old-fashioned butt-kicking.”