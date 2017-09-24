Deputies will deliver 6,448 backpacks for hurricane victims

Above, Sheriff’s Department staffers apply the markings to one of the trucks that will head to Texas on Monday morning. // WILLAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

By WCS InFOCUS

On Monday, Sept. 25, more than 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will begin the journey to Houston, Tex., inside a trailer pulled by a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sleeper cab.

Once they arrive, the supplies will be distributed to students who’ve been affected by the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. The “Tennessee Volunteers for Texas” campaign began as a joint effort between the Williamson County Government, Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special School District and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, however the movement spread with school districts from across the state pitching in to help.

For several weeks, schools across the county collected donated items like backpacks, pencils and paper for students in the Houston Independent School District. The Ag Expo Center was also used as a collection site for supplies. Members of Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ and Grace Chapel Church volunteered their time to work alongside representatives from the Sheriff’s Office and the staff at the Ag Expo Park Ag Expo Park to collect and sort the donations.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies will head to Houston, Texas early Monday morning to deliver the two tractor trailer loads of donated school supplies: 6,448 backpacks stuffed with school supplies and five crates of teacher supplies.

“It has been incredible to witness such generosity and support from not only our community, but from families across the state,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, who at the School Board meeting last week praised as well as Kenny Wallace and the Ag Expo Park staff, Sheriff Jeff Long and members of his department, and the members of the Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ and Grace Chapel Church. “The amount of donations surpassed our wildest expectations and we could not be more grateful to all of the people who donated their time and their money to help out this great cause.”