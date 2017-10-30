Special census workers start knocking on doors

By LANDON WOODROOF

The next phase of Brentwood’s 2018 special census is underway.

The City of Brentwood has so far sent out two census mailings to residents as part of its effort to get an updated count on its citizens. Those two mailings have resulted in about 70 percent of residents responding.

In an effort to increase that number, the City of Brentwood has sent out special census takers to knock on the doors of households that have not yet responded to census requests either by mail or electronically.

Two of those special census takers are Brentwood volunteers, sisters-in-law Emma and Patricia Whittaker. The two have lived in Brentwood collectively for almost twenty years.

“When the City of Franklin held its special census last year, I volunteered there also,” Emma Whittaker said.

In the coming weeks, planning employees and other city employees will join in the door-to-door efforts.

During a visit, census takers will knock on your door and ask you two simple questions:

· How many people live in your home?

· What are their first and last names?

Census takers will identify themselves and will wear official City of Brentwood IDs. They will also wear lime green reflective vests.

At this time, door-to-door visits will only be made Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The city will attempt to notify neighborhoods via Facebook and Nextdoor as to which neighborhoods will be visited each week.

The census takers will begin in the green highlighted section on the map below:

The State of Tennessee distributes funds to municipalities according to a municipality’s population size. Current projections suggest that Brentwood’s population has increased since the 2015 Special Census, when the population was 40,401. Every person counted provides almost $125 to the city for services like police, fire, parks, and public works, etc.

Residents may visit the city’s website to complete the form online. Anyone with questions regarding the 2018 Special Census can call the City of Brentwood Planning Department at 615-371-2204, visit the city website, or email 2018specialcensus@brentwoodtn.gov.