Memorial bench for popular Brentwood teacher installed at Crockett Park

By LANDON WOODROOF

For over 20 years, Tommy Allen ran with Doug Campbell. They and a few other friends would start off right around 6 a.m., running from the Brentwood Family YMCA up into Crockett Park and back.

For about ten years, the group of friends would do this five mornings a week, but in more recent years they had pared it back to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Allen said that the run on Monday, April 10 of this year was just like any other. The friends went their usual route, but around the time they got to the Indoor Arena in their big loop around Crockett Park, Campbell collapsed. Efforts at resuscitation were unsuccessful and Campbell, a teacher and coach in Brentwood for roughly 25 years, died.

A few months after that tragic morning, Allen and several other of Campbell’s friends organized a GoFundMe campaign to install automated external defibrillator at the park, in hopes that future lives could be saved. Those are expected to be installed as soon as this weekend.

Another part of that GoFundMe campaign, though, was to go towards the installation of a memorial bench in Crockett Park, near the spot where Campbell passed away. That memorial bench was recently put in place in the park.

“Well, it feels good,” Allen said of the installation. “It provides a little bit of closure I guess. It provides a sense of this is something Doug would have appreciated us doing.”

Allen is hopeful that the bench will stand as a symbol of how much Campbell was loved in the community.

“Between teaching and coaching for all of those years in Brentwood he knew lots and lots and lots of people and was universally liked and admired,” Allen said.

Of course, the bench will also greet those who did not know Campbell. They will get a sense of the man through the words his friends inscribed on it: “In Memory of Doug Campbell/Coach, Teacher, Friend, Running Partner.”

Allen wanted to thank everyone who donated to the GoFundMe campaign to help finance the bench and the AEDs.

“A lot of folks were very generous, and we’re very appreciative of that,” he said.

Some of Campbell’s friends will meet at the bench soon and share memories. It sits up on a hill facing west, taking in the views that Campbell and his running buddies would see each morning as they passed through that part of the park.

“You can see the sun coming up when you look to your right to the east in the mornings,” Allen said of the spot.