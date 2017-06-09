Downtown Franklin businesses open doors to pets to celebrate new initiative

By A.J. DUGGER III
Better Cities For Pets is kicking off their “Pets Welcome” community celebration and pilot program on June 16 through 17 in Downtown Franklin.
During the free, two-day celebration, more than 80 local businesses are welcoming Franklin residents to bring their pets into their offices.
“Better Cities For Pets” is a Mars Petcare program. The organization is assessing the positive impact that pets can have on local businesses and aiming to help cities become more pet-friendly.
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Mark Johnson, president of Mars Petcare North America, will conduct a presentation and ribbon cutting to kick off the event.
According to a press release, attendees at the event will have the opportunity to do the following activities:
- Support homeless pets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at an adoption drive, hosted by Williamson County Animal Center. There will also be a Dog Walks for Donation activity. For every 10 minutes walked with an adoptable dog, $100 will be donated to WCAC by Mars Petcare in support of their capital campaign.
- Learn about pet care and safety tips from Mars Petcare behavior and nutrition experts.
- Visit the businesses participating in the pilot program and win pet-themed giveaways. There will also be a “yappy hour” at participating restaurants from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Experience an innovative dog park where cities can create more park space in urban areas by turning unused concrete space into pet-friendly green space. The park features innovative materials, designs and feedback boards to collect public input, including a hydration station for dogs.
The event will take place on Friday, June 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 135 4th Ave S.