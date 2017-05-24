Drew DeLong’s shares his thoughts on interning for Paul Ryan

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood Academy Graduate Drew DeLong has a vivid memory of his first day interning on Capitol Hill.

The day was January 23, the Monday after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president. DeLong was there to start work for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

“I got there way too early and met all the other interns, met the staff, met the staff assistant that we’d be helping, and I remember just how surreal it was to be in the Capitol building,” he said. “I had been in on tours and stuff as a little kid, but to actually be there as a part of that space and to be working as an active participant…kind of swept me off my feet a little bit.”

It was an elite position. DeLong had spent the summer after his sophomore year of college interning for U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn at her district office in Franklin, and had then worked as a field representative for State Senator Steve Dickerson’s campaign last fall.

He was going to spend the spring semester this year in Washington as part of a study program through his school, Carnegie Mellon University. As part of that program, he needed an internship.

DeLong got in touch with Blackburn’s office and said he would be interested in working with them again, but he decided to try for a different position as well.

“I also threw my hat in the ring to intern with Speaker Ryan, too,” he said. “I knew it would be a long shot.”

A couple of weeks later he got a call from Ryan’s office asking him to send in a resume. A couple of weeks after that he received another phone call.

“The opportunity just presented itself and the Lord opened a good door,” he said.

DeLong had been a fan of Ryan’s ever since the 2012 presidential campaign in which Ryan ran as Mitt Romney’s vice-presidential candidate.

“I really, really liked the energy that he brought as far as being a younger candidate,” DeLong said. “There’s almost this stigma with what a congressman is supposed to be, and I don’t think he necessarily fits that exact mold. I really appreciated the message he represented.”

His excitement at the prospect of the internship was heightened by the historic nature of recent developments in Washington.

“I knew the first 100 days of the Trump presidency would run at the same time as the internship, and it was just a once in a lifetime experience,” he said.

The office where DeLong worked had five interns. The work was in many ways what you might expect an intern would do on Capitol Hill. DeLong spent his days giving tours and preparing summary memos of hearings he attended.

He particularly enjoyed hearings related to foreign affairs and infrastructure. If you look at a photo or video from recently-fired FBI Director James Comey’s March testimony in front of the House Select Intelligence Committee—where Comey acknowledged the existence of an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign—you just might see Delong in the audience.

DeLong also got to facilitate guests who visited Ryan’s office to gaze out from the Speaker’s balcony, a vista that offers expansive views of the National Mall. In that capacity, DeLong got to see several foreign leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the office.

Although walking the same halls as these people was impressive, what impacted DeLong most in his time at Capitol Hill was seeing how Congress truly operates. Instead of self-interested people who had lost touch with their roots, DeLong saw committed public servants working hard to do their jobs well.

“You definitely feel how ‘game on’ the environment is,” he said. “I was on the House side working with the speaker. They all care deeply about their constituents. So it was a massive blessing to be able to be a fly on the wall for passionate, deep-rooted, intellectual conflict and arguments between people who are very, very rooted in their beliefs, and who are really, really smart and passionate about where they come from.”

Ryan’s work ethic struck a chord with DeLong.

“He is a relentless worker,” he said. “That’s the thing that jumped out for me the most, how intense and focused he is day in and day out.”

On the subject of work ethics, it should be said that DeLong held this internship while also being a full-time student. Many days he would work at his internship from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then scurry over to his classes, which would last until 9 p.m. Chicken nuggets became his go-to meal, and rest was hard to come by.

“There was minimal sleep, but it was good,” he said. “If I could go back and do it over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Of course, the frenzied pace of work, class and chicken nuggets was punctuated by some truly memorable moments.

For instance, DeLong remembers the emotion that pervaded his office on the day Republicans passed the American Heath Care Act.

“When it finally went through we went, Wow, we did it,” he said. “There was a really big sense of accomplishment there.”

As for the incessant stream of headlines about the Trump administration over the past few months, DeLong said that they did not distract him. He said the congressmen around him shared the same sentiment.

“If not only the Speaker, but all the members of Congress focused on that consistently there’d be no work done,” he said. “People keep their TVs on, but I wouldn’t say they stop and pivot based on the latest headline. Speaker Ryan said that, and that’s pretty consistent with members of Congress.”

DeLong, who is a civil engineering major is back in Nashville now, doing real estate development work.

“I wanted to be able to apply my civil engineering background to get a better grasp on what the private sector looked like in Nashville, because Nashville is my home,” he said.

Looking forward, DeLong said he is interested in pursuing public service in one form or another. It’s something he’s felt an affinity for ever since he first interned with Blackburn’s campaign.

“Public service as a whole absolutely interests me,” he said. “The ability to make somebody’s life better, make someone here that I go to school with, work with, that I’ve grown up with, make their life better, if that opportunity presents itself, we’ll see.”

He recommends interning in a political office for others his age, whether it be on a local or national level. DeLong hopes that they, too, could experience something like what he got to experience.

“The thing that kind of carried through from January all the way through May was how big of a blessing it is to be there,” he said. “You feel a really great sense of patriotism as well as public service. It’s a very big responsibility being up there, and you feel that, it’s tangible.”