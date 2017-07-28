Driver charged federally for Natchez Trace hit-and-run

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The man charged with hitting a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway in a well-documented video that went viral nationwide has been indicted on federal charges.

Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, who has a Franklin address but lives in south Davidson County, faces federal charges of reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice, said Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith, of the Middle District of Tennessee.

“The wanton recklessness exhibited by this defendant could easily have taken the life of the victim in this case,” Smith said, in a press release. “Such indifference to human life cannot be tolerated as it places all our bicycling citizens in grave danger.”

Neely, a former University School of Nashville administrator, also faces state charges of reckless endangerment and three misdemeanors. He has hired Nashville-based attorney Jodie Bell, who is also the attorney for one of the former Vanderbilt football players accused of rape, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie.

The case went nationwide after bicyclist Tyler Noe was riding on the Natchez Trace Parkway and his friend Greg Goodman caught the incident on a Go Pro camera.

In the video, Noe is riding along when he is suddenly struck by a black Volvo SUV that speeds away.

Authorities later tracked down Neely and said he was the driver of the vehicle.

Noe was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.

According to an indictment, Neely’s son went to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and reported he recognized the vehicle in the video as belonging to his father from stickers on the back windshield.

When deputies arrived at his house later, they found he had removed the stickers and also found a cleaning agent had been used on the right bumper.

Officers entered the home and found Neely unconscious on the floor, the indictment states. The report states Neely told officers he was driving on the parkway and someone threw a bicycle at him.

He also admitted to removing the stickers to prevent himself from being identified, the indictment says.

Neely was arrested this morning by U.S. National Park Rangers and will face a U.S. Magistrate.

If convicted, he could face two to 12 years in prison for reckless aggravated assault, five years in prison for lying to a federal agent and up to 20 years in prison for obstruction of justice.

