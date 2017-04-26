Driver pronounced dead after motorcycle hits median fence

A Petersburg, Tenn., man died this morning in a motorcycle crash after striking a cable barrier between the travel lanes and the median of I-65.

Franklin Police reported that: “Officers were summoned to I-65 South near 840, at 9:50 a.m., for an injury crash involving a motorcycle. Arriving officers found a severely injured 40-year-old Petersburg, TN man on the ground. Paramedics transported the driver to Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“For reasons unknown, the driver lost control of the motorcycle near mile marker 59.4, where he collided with the cable barrier. No other vehicles were involved. Traffic Reconstructionists from the Franklin Police Department’s Critical Incident Response team are investigating. The driver’s identity is being withheld to allow family additional time to notify loved ones. Our hearts are saddened by the family’s tragic loss.”

Petersburg is in south Middle Tennessee along Hwy. 431 south of Lewisburg.