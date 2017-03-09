DUI data places Tennessee at 19th among states

DUIs are going up in America, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and from state data aggregated by Mothers against Drunk Driving.

More than 10,000 people were killed and more then 200,000 were inured in 2015 alone as a direct result of someone driving under the influence, according to numbers released Thursday by BackgroundChecks.org.

Tennessee experienced 252 deaths that year, and made 23,150 arrests for Driving Under the Influence.

Tennessee ranked 19 among states in a comparison of data by BackgroundChecks.org for DUI problems. States were ranked using a combination of deaths directly attributable to DUIs, DUI arrests per 100,000 people, and drinking too much before driving, as reported by drivers themselves. The numbers were compared using a weighted formula.

Tennessee was ranked #19 on the list, with the first state, Wyoming, having the worst DUI problems, and New York, #50 having the least problems with DUI and drunk driving.

The 10 states with the least DUI Problems are: New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Utah, Rhode Island, Virginia, Indiana, Washington, and Kansas.

The top 10 states with DUI problems in America are Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, South Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, Kentucky, and Maine.

“The fact that over 10,000 people a year die from DUI related accidents is a travesty”, said Trent Wilson, co-author of the research. “We hope this research will open some eyes and make people think twice before drinking and driving.”

BackgroundChecks.org is an organization devoted to Public Safety, Online Privacy, Home Security, and Open Government.

The full research is available here: http://backgroundchecks.org/ which-states-have-the-worst- dui-problems.html