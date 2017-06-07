Durham says he will fight to the end

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Former state lawmaker Jeremy Durham said Wednesday night he plans to keep fighting after being fined a record amount for state ethical violations.

“We’re going to challenge this,” Durham said.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance levied a $465,000 fine against Durham Wednesday, the largest fine ever by the registry.

The registry met Wednesday morning and came to its final conclusion. Drew Rawlins, executive director of the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance, did not return a call and email for comment, but when asked for the audit of Durham, provided it.

The audit, which was released in February, detailed 12 different violations of campaign finance laws. The audit stated he violated campaign finance codes in several different areas from failing to report campaign contributions, receiving contributions over campaign limits and making cash withdrawals and reimbursements to himself. The audit contains a laundry list of violations from buying suits, getting spa treatments, buying concessions at Nissan Stadium and even buying paint from Walmart for his personal residence.

Durham said Wednesday night he plans to appeal to an administrative judge and if that does not work his team will appeal to Chancery Court.

“This is not going to be done anytime soon,” he said. “This is not going to be done in a week. This is not going to be done in a year.”

Durham’s lawyer presented a 235-page response to the audit a month ago, but the response did not seem to help. Durham acknowledged that.

“We knew we would be north of $120,” he said, referencing the $120,000, until-now, largest fine ever imposed on a Tennessee politician, former state Sen. Jerry Cooper, D-McMinnville.

Durham, a Republican, has been embattled since January 2016 when he was accused of sexually harassing three women. The Tennessee General Assembly later expelled him after an Attorney General report said he had sexually harassed 22 women and the report gave details about how he supposedly had sexual intercourse with one 20-year-old woman on his couch in his office.

Durham’s troubles continued when he was kicked out of the Tennessee-Florida game last September during an altercation with a Florida fan.

Durham continues to maintain his innocence and he said he thinks there is a reasons behind what happened to him over the course of the last year and a half, but he would not elaborate at this time.

“Of course, it’s political,” he said.

Cliff Hightower