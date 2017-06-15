New grills replace rusty relics in River Park

Photos: Christopher Lee in front of one of the new charcoal grills he, with the help of some fellow Boy Scouts, installed in River Park.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Christopher Lee was looking for a problem to solve.

The rising senior at Brentwood High School needed to come up with a service project to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He decided to get in touch with staff at the City of Brentwood to look for ideas.

The results of that discussion are now planted in the ground next to the River Park Trail in Brentwood, inviting people to sizzle up some summer food.

The existing grills next to the trail between the Brentwood Family YMCA and River Park had grown rusty, sooty and unappetizing with age. Lee decided to replace them with new ones.

“I came up with the project, and I had to go and do a bunch of paperwork and all the logistics and buy the grills,” he said. “And then I had to lead the troop and get everybody to help put the grills in, to demonstrate leadership, mainly.”

The new charcoal grills that Lee and his parents paid for were installed on May 6. Just the other day, though, Lee went to check on them and discovered that they still appeared to be unused.

“We’d like to encourage the citizens and everyone to come and use the grills,” Lee said, adding that this time of year is a great time to get out and cook some food outdoors.

Lee became a Boy Scout in 5th grade and has loved it ever since, especially the camping trips he has taken over the years to places like New Mexico and Florida.

For the others out there who share his passion for Scouting, Lee wants you to know that his troop, Troop 5, is currently looking for a new Scoutmaster. The current Scoutmaster is retiring in August.

Anyone interested in leading this 13-member troop can get in touch with Christopher’s mom, Monika, by phone at 615-828-6332 or by email at monikalee@comcast.net.