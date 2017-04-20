Early onslaught sends Brentwood soccer past Centennial

By SAM McGAW

An early onslaught provided the Brentwood Bruins with their most productive outing of the season Thursday.

Led by four unanswered goals in the first half, the Bruins took down Centennial 5-2 at home.

“I don’t remember the last time we scored five goals in a game,” Brentwood head coach Mike Purcell said. “A game like this helps our guys gain a lot more confidence. They know they can score and they proved that tonight.”

The Bruins outshot Centennial 31-10.

“We get a lot of shots every game, but we’ve had trouble scoring them,” Purcell said. “We get the opportunities but we just haven’t put them away.”

Brentwood needs to win its final two district games against Independence (April 25) and Ravenwood (May 5) to have a chance at clinching the second seed for the District 11-AAA tournament.

“Everybody is pretty even in the district this year,” Purcell stated. “There’s been a lot of close games, so it was good for us to tack five up on those guys tonight.”

Centennial jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ryan Harris six minutes into the contest. The Cougars’ lead didn’t stick long, however, as Brentwood responded a minute later with a goal by Mo Kaindlstorter.

Sam Khomtchenko pushed the Bruins ahead in the 11th minute, and goals by Kaindlstorter and Marco Sawaf over the next seven minutes gave them a 4-1 advantage.

“We had a game plan coming into it, and we didn’t exactly follow the game plan,” Centennial head coach Robbie Stewart said.

Lester Awuah dished in a goal from the right side of the box into the left corner of the net to cut Centennial’s deficit to 4-2 with just over 18 minutes left in the half.

Centennial pushed the pace in the second half, racking up seven of its 10 total shots.

“They’re a tough team to play,” Purcell said. “You know what exactly they’re going to do and they can still score.”

Midfielder Reece Dunston delivered the dagger for the Bruins with a goal from the top of the box with eight minutes left.

Dunston and Cameron Williams finished with two assists apiece.

“For all of that running around Cameron did, he didn’t score a goal, but he made everything happen up top,” Purcell said. “That was pretty neat to see.”

Centennial fell to 2-3 in league play with the defeat.

UP NEXT

Brentwood hosts Independence on Tuesday, April 25

Centennial hosts Dickson County on Thursday, April 27