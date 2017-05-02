BREAKING: Incumbents lead after early vote totals announced

The three incumbent Brentwood City Commissioners secured the most votes during the early voting period in Brentwood’s 2017 municipal election, according to results released shortly after 7 p.m. by the Williamson County Election Commission.

Rhea Little has 1,865 votes from early voting, Mark Gorman has 1,792 and Regina Smithson has 1,753. Challenger John Byers is in fourth place after the early vote, with 1,043 votes.

Unofficial vote totals incorporating the tally from today’s voting will be announced later in the evening by the election commission.

In each of the last four Brentwood municipal elections, the top candidates in the early vote were the top candidates in the final tally as well.