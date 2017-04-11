Early voting starts Wednesday, April 12 for Brentwood municipal election

Early voting for the Brentwood municipal election begins Wednesday, April 12, as four candidates vie for three seats on the Brentwood County Commission.

Incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson, along with challenger John Byers, are running for three open seats on commission.

Early voting will be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Thursday, April 27. The only exception to this is Good Friday, April 14, when polls will be closed.

Election day is May 2. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters have several options of early voting locations. They include:

The Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Road

Brentwood Municipal Center – 5211 Maryland Way

Williamson County Election Commission Office – 1320 West Main Street in Franklin

The deadline to register to vote in the municipal election was April 3.

“Early voting is extremely popular with many of our voters because it allows some flexibility to those who may be unable to cast a ballot on Election Day,” Williamson County Administrator of Elections Chad Gray said. “Please remember to bring your Tennessee state issued or your Federal-issued photo ID even if it is expired (unless exempt under the law) to vote.”

To find out more about the candidates running in Brentwood’s municipal election, visit the Brentwood Home Page’s Election 2017 page.

There you will find profiles of each of the four candidates running for the City Commission. You will also find a series of articles featuring the candidates’ answers to various policy questions that were submitted by both the Brentwood Home Page and our readers.