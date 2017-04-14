Early voting continues Saturday through Thursday, April 27

Although polling places for early voting in Brentwood are closed for Good Friday, voting will resume Saturday, April 15 and continue through Thursday, April 27.

Brentwood voters have a choice of three locations at which to vote early:

The Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Road

Brentwood Municipal Building – 5211 Maryland Way

Williamson County Election Commission office – 1320 West Main Street in Franklin

Early voting is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all locations, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Election day itself falls on May 2.

Four candidates—John Byers, Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson—are running for three seats on the City Commission.

To see all of the Brentwood Home Page’s election-related news, including candidate profiles and candidate answers to policy questions, visit our Election 2017 page.