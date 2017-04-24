Last day to vote early is this Thursday, April 27

Brentwood residents only have a few days left to vote early in the 2017 municipal election.

Early voting ends Thursday, April 27. Election day is Tuesday, May 2.

The three following poll locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday:

The Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Road

Brentwood Municipal Building – 5211 Maryland Way

Williamson County Election Commission Office – 1320 West Main Street in Franklin

The early voting period began on April 12. As of Monday morning, the number of ballots cast so far this year was 1,448, which represents 4.6 percent of registered voters.

At the same time in the 2015 municipal election, 1652 ballots had been cast, representing 5.84 percent of registered voters. The 2017 election has featured one less day of early voting due to the closure of polling places on Good Friday.

There are four candidates for three open City Commission seats in the upcoming election. Three of the candidates—Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson—are incumbents, while John Byers is running in his first race.

The Brentwood Home Page has produced numerous articles related to the election, including profile pieces on each candidate and stories featuring the candidate answers to policy questions.

To view those articles, visit the Brentwood Home Page’s Election 2017 page.