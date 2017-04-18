Early vote numbers lag compared to last municipal election

Monday, April 17, marked the beginning of the first full week of early voting for Brentwood’s May 2 municipal election. A look at voting totals show that fewer people have taken advantage of the chance to vote early than had at the same time during the 2015 election cycle.

Early voting started last Wednesday, April 12, but polls were closed on April 14 for Good Friday. That means that so far there have been four full days of voting. Polls are not open on Sundays.

After four days of early voting this year, 667 Brentwood residents have gone to the polls. That’s about 2.1 percent of registered voters, according to information from the Williamson County Election Commission. The total number of registered voters in Brentwood stands at 31,444.

Four days into the 2015 municipal early voting period, 708 people had voted. That was around 2.5 percent of the 28,490 registered voters in Brentwood that year.

The early voting period lasts until Thursday, April 27 this year, so there is still time for the early vote to surpass 2015’s totals.

Overall, 2,567 Brentwood residents voted early in the 2015 municipal election, accounting for around 9 percent of registered voters and 68 percent of the total vote. On election day itself, 1,215 people went to the polls, for a total turnout of 13.3 percent of registered voters.

“Early voting will normally set the tone for how election evening will go,” Williamson County Administrator of Elections Chad Gray said.

Indeed, looking at the election results from 2015, the ranking of candidates’ vote totals did not change between the early vote and the final results on election night. The person who came in first in the early vote, came in first on election night. The person who came in second, came in second, and so on. In 2013, the top three candidates in early voting, were the three victors on election night.

Brentwood residents have the option of three different polling locations to choose from to vote early:

The Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Road

Brentwood Municipal Building – 5211 Maryland Way

Williamson County Election Commission Office – 1320 West Main Street in Franklin

Early voting continues through Thursday, April 27. In the early voting period, these polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

To learn more about the four candidates—John Byers, Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson—running for the three open Brentwood City Commission seats, visit the Brentwood Home Page’s Election 2017 page.