East Brentwood Presbyterian’s Music in the Grove returns Labor Day

Above, Ben Glover is the headliner this year at Music in the Grove.

A Brentwood end-of- summer tradition, Music in the Grove, returns

for the third time this year, with a free concert and family festival at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church.

The church is at 9000 Concord Rd., the corner of Concord Road and Wilson

Pike. Free parking is available onsite.

Families are invited to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy a variety of talented musicians and entertainers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Family-friendly activities including a musical petting zoo by Sky Studios, a Family Fun Zone and food trucks will add to the fun.

Four musical acts, performing on the church’s sprawling, tree-filled 10-acre lawn, include two-time Grammy Award and Dove award winner Ben Glover, family favorite “Mr. Steve, the Music Man,” piano virtuoso Nate Strasser and his band, and the Brentwood kids’ rock band, Next Door Boys.

“Each year we continue to grow our Music in the Grove event with great success,” Pastor John Hilley said. “Last year we expanded our lineup to include more kids’ activities and food trucks. And this year, we are excited to add the amazing Ben Glover to our lineup. So this Labor Day, we hope all Middle Tennessee families make our backyard their own.”

Headliner Ben Glover is a two- time Grammy award winning songwriter, producer and artist who has written more than 35 #1 hits in multiple genres of music and was named ASCAP’s Christian songwriter of the year in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016. Glover wrote the hit country songs, “Hard to Love” by Lee Brice and “Love Don’t Run” by Steve Holy, along with numerous hits in Christian music including “Flawless” and “Greater” by MercyMe,

“Write Your Story” by Francesca Battistelli, and Mandisa’s songs ”Stronger” and “Overcomer,” the latter of which won a Grammy award.

Mr. Steve, the Music Man, creates high quality, socially conscious music for children. Mr. Steve is a preschool music teacher who hosts his own morning radio show on Lightning 100 called The Early Birds with Mr. Steve. The Early Birds reaches out to both kids and adults, providing positive, educational content to listen to on the way to school and work. Mr. Steve has become the premier performer for children in the Middle Tennessee area, hosting and curating

the Kids Music Fest at Live on the Green each year, partnering with the Governor and his wife for their summer reading initiative “Read to Be Ready,” and playing Pilgrimage Festival this fall.

Multi-genre pianist Nate Strasser was selected to perform at the International Music Workshops in Scotland at the age of eight and in Austria at the age of 10. After gaining a degree in jazz studies, and further studies in scoring for movies and television at USC, he is a studio musician, songwriter, and arranger, as well as a soloist with performances ranging from the Washington Symphonic Orchestra to the main stage at the Heritage Port BluesFest. He is also music director at East Brentwood Presbyterian Church.

The Next Door Boys are a four-piece band made of local Brentwood students with

Matthew Skoda on drums; Miles Morrow on guitar; Daniel Kuk on bass and voice, and Joe Larson on keyboard and vocals. All four boys are accomplished musicians who are in formal lessons and have played individually or with a group for the past four to seven years. Miles Morrow and Joe Larson are alums of the EBPC preschool.

New this year is the musical petting zoo presented by Sky Studios, a music lessons and recording studio located in Brentwood, providing private instruction, live performance programs and songwriting and recording opportunities designed to turn students into musicians and musicians into artists. The Family Fun Zone will include a bounce house, food trucks and more.

The tree-filled, shaded grounds of the church include a large fenced-in playground and restrooms, which will be available to all concertgoers. Guests are encouraged to bring only one car per family. Bike racks will be available from Walk Bike Nashville so bikes are encouraged.

For more about East Brentwood Presbyterian Church, visit eastbrentwoodpc.com and follow the church on Twitter @EBPCtn and on Facebook at EastBrentwoodPC.