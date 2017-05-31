East Franklin man accused of beating construction site manager with bottle

An aggravated assault suspect is free on bond after reports that he attacked a construction manager who caught him trespassing at the Franklin Park development in Cool Springs.

According to Franklin Police, an investigation led to Tuesday’s arrest of 43-year-old Gerard Kalbfell, of Franklin, following the May 26 attack at a Tower Circle construction site, an office development just east of I-65 along McEwen Drive.

The victim, a site manager, challenged Kalbfell who he said was trespassing in the construction site at approximately 8 p.m. Property records indicate that Kalbfell has a home nearby.

Kalbfell is accused of choking and repeatedly punching the victim. Police say Kalbfell then went into the trunk of his car where he retrieved a bottle he used to repeatedly strike the victim in the head and mouth.

The victim was eventually able to run to a passing car for help.

Kalbfell fled, but was arrested yesterday after an investigation led to his identification as the suspect.

Kalbfell, charged with the felony offense of Aggravated Assault, is free on the $25,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on June 8 at 1 p.m. The victim was transported to the Williamson Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.