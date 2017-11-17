Easy, stylish gifts for the man in your life

Photo courtesy of Franklin Road Apparel Company

By REBEKAH JONES

It is no secret that buying for the sweet man in your life, whether it be your brother, father, son, husband or boyfriend, can be a difficult task. When asking what they want, you often get the same predictable answers: socks, t-shirts or a new tool kit.

However, there are places that will make this shopping season a bit more fun. At Franklin Road Apparel Company, the one and only menswear store in Downtown Franklin, even the standard t-shirt, flannel or sock is fun to shop for. They have a wide selection of items ranging from flannels and vests to shaving kits.

With the help of Franklin Road Apparel Company’s owner Ken Thwaits, the Home Page has put together a list of items that are easy to pick up and gift to the special guy you love.

Cashmere

Franklin Road Apparel Company designs for the casual day off, the nighttime event and everything in between. Their cashmere sweaters are the perfect gift to show not only how much you care, but will be one piece that can instantly spruce up his wardrobe.

Vests

They have a wide range of vests with numerous color options designs and styles, including ones such as the Tumi Puffer Vest and the more classic sweater vest.

“It’s not your grandpa’s sweater vest,” Thwaits jokingly said, pointing to their many stylish options.

Flannels

When all else fails, buy your man a flannel. They are fashionable, classic and most importantly, easy to size. Holiday shopping is hard enough without having to worry about the exact fit of a shirt or pair of pants. With a flannel, its almost impossible to go wrong.

Franklin Road Apparel Company has a wide selection from more natural colors made by brands such as Naked & Famous, to exuberant, energetic designs by Psycho Bunny. There is truly something for everyone!

Skincare

For the slightly higher maintenance man, they have shaving kits, face washes and skincare. The Truefitt & Hill Shave Brush and Razor is a unique, high-quality gift fit for any man. It comes complete with a handmade shaving brush and razor and gives a smooth, safe shave.

“It is a store for the guy that really knows what he wants… that wants to look a little different, unique,” Thwaits said in a video on his website. “I really wanted to have one place where you’d get everything that you needed from a mens store.”

Franklin Road Apparel Company is always aiming to bring unique, trend-setting clothing and accessories to its customers, especially during the holiday season.

They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They are located at 508 W. Main St, Suite A in Downtown Franklin. For more information, call (615) 540-5198 or visit their website.