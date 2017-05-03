Eat the Street Food Truck Festival expects 44 vendors

The food trucks are coming!

Eat the Street Food Truck Festival benefiting the 21st District Recovery Court, is 5 – 10 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North, featuring 44 food vendors and live music.

As always, admission is free, though donations to the Recovery Court are appreciated and will be accepted at welcome tables located at 3rd Ave. North at Hillsboro Rd. and at 3rd Ave. North at Margin. Parking is available in the downtown Franklin parking garages located on Fourth Avenue South (by the Courthouse) and on Second Avenue South (across from Masonic Lodge). Street parking is also available south of Margin Street.

“In addition to the numerous food vendors, we are thankful to all of the generous 2017 sponsors and partners that make this event possible,” said Elaine Beeler, 21st District Recovery Court board president and 2017 Eat the Street event chair. “We are especially excited that this year’s event coincides with the announcement of our name change to Recovery Court – a name that better reflects the positive mission of our program and the positive outcomes for our participants.”

In addition to the 44 food vendors, entertainment will be provided by opening acts Blue Soul, a blues/soul band made up of students from Father Ryan and Independence High School, and The Broomestix, a band made up of students from Belmont, MTSU, and SAE. The main attraction is TRUE AIM, a local band led by Franklin attorney Alison Prestwood. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for picnic style dining and to find a spot near the stage.

Participating food vendors include: Banh Mi & Roll Factory, 313Coney, BaconNation, BajoSexto Tacos, Balkan Xpress, Banjo’s, BaoDown, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice, Bradley’s Creamery, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Busan Bop, Califarmia, City Kitchen, Cousins Maine Lobster, Dan’s Gourmet Mac&Cheese, Don Miguel Juicery, Dough Box Pizza, Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Florinda’s, Freebirds Street Kitchen, The Grilled Cheeserie, Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, Itty Bitty Donuts, Jays Chicago, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, King Tut’s, Kona Ice, Lil Choo Choo BBQ, Little Cancun on the Go, Maggie Moo’s Ice Cream, Mojo Cookie Dough, Music City Brisket, New Hickory, Pig N Pit, Puckett’s Trolley, Retro Snow, Rita’s Ice Truck, Smokin’ Buttz, SmoQue Signals BBQ, Steaming Goat, The Brothers Burger, The Mobile Chef, The Rolling Feast, Two Thompsons, Yayo’s OMG.

2017 sponsors include: ABC Traffic School, Bristol Development Group, Buerger Moseley & Carson PLC, Envision Wealth Planning, Exodus Chiropractic, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin Synergy Bank, H.G. Hill Realty Company, Millennium Health, Puryear Newman & Morton PLLC, Recovery Ways, and Schell and Oglesby LLC.

In-kind sponsors include: AMI Direct Marketing, Betsy Dozier Graphic Design, Deane Smith, Gray Public Relations and Signs First of Franklin. Media partners include Franklin Home Page, Southern Exposure Magazine, Williamson Herald, Williamson Source and Your Williamson. Special thanks to the City of Franklin and Nashville Food Truck Association.

The money raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first graduating class in 2004, more than 154 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles. For an event map and the most current event updates, visit Eat the Street on Facebook at EatTheStreetFest or follow on Twitter@ETSFranklin.