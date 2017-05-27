Ebenezer pulled pork barbecue dinner coming up June 10

Ebenezer United Methodist Church is offering “down home smoked and hand-pulled BBQ” at an event on June 10.

The BBQ Dinner & Silent Auction runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday at the church, 101 King Street, Nolensville, TN 37135.

In addition to the pulled pork, diners can enjoy their choice of two sides from the menu of baked beans, coleslaw, white beans and corn light bread with dessert.

Plates are $12, sandwiches: $7.

According to the church’s website, Ebenezer UMC can trace its history back 148 years, to April 21, 1869, when the land it sits on was purchased with the provision that an African American church be built there. Its name changed from Nolensville Methodist Church to Ebenezer United Methodist Church in the 1960s.