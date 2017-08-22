Eclipse photo shot at Brentwood Academy shows solar flare

“You don’t get a chance to practice for this,” photographer Andrew Collignon said after his solar eclipse pictures captured a solar flare. “It turned out better than I was hoping for.”

Collignon, father of triplet girls who are freshmen at Brentwood Academy as well as a boy in seventh grade, said parents at the private school were invited to the campus for the eclipse.

“I was planning to take pictures,” he said. “I figured it was as good a place as any.”

And it was. In addition to photos of the celestial event taken with a DLSR camera on a tripod with a 400mm lens and a 1.4 teleconverter, Collignon captured the joy and wonder in the faces of the students as they watched the eclipse on the football field.

The solar flare photo was taken moments after totality, as Collignon “bracketed” his exposures in bursts of five images.

“It didn’t last very long,” he said of the totality. “I didn’t want to burn my sensors.”

The Brentwood Academy event featured a speaker from NASA and ice cream.