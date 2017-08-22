Home
Eclipse photo shot at Brentwood Academy shows solar flare

“You don’t get a chance to practice for this,” photographer Andrew Collignon said after his solar eclipse pictures captured a solar flare. “It turned out better than I was hoping for.”

Collignon, father of triplet girls who are freshmen at Brentwood Academy as well as a boy in seventh grade, said parents at the private school were invited to the campus for the eclipse.

“I was planning to take pictures,” he said. “I figured it was as good a place as any.”

And it was. In addition to photos of the celestial event taken with a DLSR camera on a tripod with a 400mm lens and a 1.4 teleconverter, Collignon captured the joy and wonder in the faces of the students as they watched the eclipse on the football field.

eclipse
Brentwood Academy students watch the eclipse from the football field. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

The solar flare photo was taken moments after totality, as Collignon “bracketed” his exposures in bursts of five images.

“It didn’t last very long,” he said of the totality. “I didn’t want to burn my sensors.”

The Brentwood Academy event featured a speaker from NASA and ice cream.

eclipse
Students await the totality. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
eclipse
A student views the eclipse through a pinhole viewer. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

 

eclipse
Watching the big show. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
eclipse
An early shot of the eclipse. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

