Plan A funding recommended by Williamson County Commission Education Committee

The Education Committee of the Williamson County Commission voted unanimously to recommend funding for expansion projects at Brentwood Middle and High Schools as well as Page Middle and High Schools at its Monday meeting.

In total, $17.2 million was recommended for the Brentwood projects and $4.9 million for Phase I of the Page projects. The resolution for the funding of Page called for the Phase I design and site work. This was done “so work can begin with a future intent to fund” the full project, which is expected to total $43 million altogether.

“Tonight was a good first step,” County Commissioner and Education Committee member Paul Webb said. “We’re working hard on it to find options to fund this so the schools’ construction projects can begin as soon as June 1.”

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney also weighed in on the meeting.

“We had a very long and positive conversation tonight,” Looney said. “The district answered questions for the commissioners, and I’m cautiously optimistic, but we still have a little ways to go.”

The question of funding for these expansion projects will next go before the County Commission’s Budget Committee at a meeting next Monday, May 1. It will take place at the County Commission auditorium. The funding will be considered by the full County Commission at its May 8 meeting.

At a series of meetings in recent weeks, Brentwood parents have been outspoken in their opposition to the rezoning that WCS has proposed in the event that funding for the Brentwood expansions is rejected known as Plan B.

At Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Regina Smithson addressed the issue of funding for the Brentwood Middle and High School projects.

“I would encourage everyone to call their County Commissioners,” Smithson said. “There are a lot of parents going to sleep tonight very concerned about the rezoning Plan B.”