Education Foundation seeks donations for Fairview Mechatronics students

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Education Foundation for Williamson County is seeking donations to help up to 25 Fairview High School students earn their associate’s degrees through dual enrollment.

The foundation is seeking up to $25,000 in donations to award to students seeking careers in engineering technology through FHS’ partnership with Columbia State Community College.

“We’re utilizing the resources of Columbia State Community College and Tennessee’s Labor Education Alignment (LEAP) Program to offer a degree track for Fairview High School students, and we welcome the community’s help,” said Fairview High School Principal Juli Oyer.

“The opportunity is to create direct career pathways for students who otherwise may never earn a degree. The challenge is growing the funding for the program so more students can participate, and the Education Foundation for Williamson County has stepped up in a big way.”

Last year, 34 students participated in the inaugural program. Of those students, 90 percent earned four or more credits toward a degree which they will have the opportunity to complete during the 2017-18 school year.

“This data far exceeds the post-secondary progress experienced historically at Fairview High School,” Oyer said. “In 2011, FHS graduated 163 students, and only 23 percent of them earned any type of post-secondary degree after six years. If the students enrolled now in the Mechatronics program completed the associates degree while still enrolled here, we would have essentially doubled our post-secondary success rate. It’s that powerful.”

According to Education Foundation President Stacey Watson, the program provides valuable skills to improve the private workforce.

“This is a scenario where the Education Foundation can engage the private sector in supporting a program that has the potential to change generational trajectories,” Watson said. “Students trained in Mechatronics and equipped with the associate’s degree will find themselves in great demand for high-paying, rewarding jobs that can lead to meaningful careers in technology-based manufacturing.”

Since 2010, manufacturing jobs have increased in Tennessee by 33 percent.

The foundation will be taking donations of all sizes for the program until Oct. 15. To support the Mechatronics program at Fairview High, visit the Education Foundation’s website at www.powerourschools.org.