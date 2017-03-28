ELECTION 2017: Submit questions for local candidates and read past profiles

With one week until the April 3 voter registration deadline for Brentwood’s upcoming municipal election, the Home Page wanted to show readers where they can keep up with all of our coverage of the race.

The Brentwood Home Page’s Election 2017 page contains our three recent profiles of the incumbent candidates for the city commission—Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson — as well as stories we wrote earlier in the year about new candidate John Byers when he was first deciding to enter the race. There are three open seats in this year’s election for those four candidates running.

Brentwood’s municipal election will be held on Tuesday, May 2. Early voting begins Wednesday, April 12 and runs through Thursday, April 27 at the Brentwood Library as well as at the Brentwood Municipal Center. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

As far as our ongoing coverage of this election season is concerned, the Brentwood Home Page would like to ask for your help.

We recently launched a program called “What’s Up With That?” that asks readers to send us any questions they have about Brentwood. Some of the inquiries we got either dealt with the upcoming election or about issues that readers wanted local politicians to address.

Because of that, we have decided to ask our readers if they have any questions they would like candidates in the municipal election to answer. We will use the responses we get to craft questions for upcoming Home Page articles and for the upcoming candidate forum we are taking part in, which will be held at 6 p.m. April 12 at the offices of LBMC in the Hill Center Brentwood.

If there is a question or an issue that you care deeply about and that you want to be part of the public discussion, please fill out the form below.