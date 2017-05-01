Polling place locations and other important info for Election Day

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2, is Election Day 2017 in Brentwood.

Four candidates are up for three positions on the city’s Board of Commissioners, incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson and challenger John Byers.

To read profiles of these candidates, or to read their answers to various policy questions, visit the Brentwood Home Page’s Election 2017 page.

There are 10 polling places in the area for people to vote at depending on their voting precinct. All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Here is a list of those 10 locations, preceded by precinct number:

4-1 Prairie Life Fitness Center

300 Shingle Way

Franklin, TN 37067

5-1 Sunset Elementary School

1000 Sunset Trail

Brentwood, TN 37027

5-4 Nolensville Baptist Church

9624 Clovercroft Road

Nolensville TN 37135

6-1 The Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood TN 37027

6-2 Brentwood Safety Center

1300 Sunset Road

Brentwood TN 37027

6-3 Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Road

Brentwood TN 37027

7-1 Brenthaven Church

516 Franklin Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

7-2 Baptist Childrens Home

1310 Franklin Road

Brentwood TN 37027

7-3 New Hope Community Church

605 Wilson Pike

Brentwood, TN 37027

8-2 1st Presbyterian Church

101 Legends Club Lane

Franklin TN 37069

The Williamson County Election Commission wants to notify some voters of a couple of changes in their polling places this year. Brentwood residents who usually vote at precinct 8-1, Grassland Middle School, will vote for this election at precinct 8-2, 1st Presbyterian Church. Voters who usually cast ballots at precinct 4-2, Millview Church of Christ, will vote for this election at Prairie Life Fitness Center.

Voters can find their polling place either on their voter registration cards or at www.williamsonvotes.net.

All voters must present a Federal or State of Tennessee issued photo identification bearing the voters’ name and photo (even if expired) unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). For more information please visit the Tennessee Division of Elections website at www.GoVoteTN.com.