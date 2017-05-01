May 01, 2017

Polling place locations and other important info for Election Day

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2, is Election Day 2017 in Brentwood.

Four candidates are up for three positions on the city’s Board of Commissioners, incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson and challenger John Byers.

To read profiles of these candidates, or to read their answers to various policy questions, visit the Brentwood Home Page’s Election 2017 page.

There are 10 polling places in the area for people to vote at depending on their voting precinct. All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Here is a list of those 10 locations, preceded by precinct number:

4-1  Prairie Life Fitness Center

       300 Shingle Way

       Franklin, TN 37067

5-1  Sunset Elementary School

       1000 Sunset Trail

       Brentwood, TN 37027

5-4  Nolensville Baptist Church

       9624 Clovercroft Road

       Nolensville TN 37135

6-1  The Brentwood Library

       8109 Concord Road

       Brentwood TN 37027

6-2  Brentwood Safety Center

       1300 Sunset Road

       Brentwood TN 37027

6-3   Holy Family Catholic Church

        9100 Crockett Road

        Brentwood TN 37027

7-1   Brenthaven Church

        516 Franklin Road

        Brentwood, TN 37027

7-2   Baptist Childrens Home

        1310 Franklin Road

        Brentwood TN 37027

7-3   New Hope Community Church

        605 Wilson Pike

        Brentwood, TN 37027

8-2  1st Presbyterian Church

       101 Legends Club Lane

       Franklin TN 37069

The Williamson County Election Commission wants to notify some voters of a couple of changes in their polling places this year. Brentwood residents who usually vote at precinct 8-1, Grassland Middle School, will vote for this election at precinct 8-2, 1st Presbyterian Church. Voters who usually cast ballots at precinct 4-2, Millview Church of Christ, will vote for this election at Prairie Life Fitness Center.

Voters can find their polling place either on their voter registration cards or at www.williamsonvotes.net.

All voters must present a Federal or State of Tennessee issued photo identification bearing the voters’ name and photo (even if expired) unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). For more information please visit the Tennessee Division of Elections website at www.GoVoteTN.com.

