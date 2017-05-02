Election Day 2017 in Brentwood sees light turnout so far

By LANDON WOODROOF

Election officials at several different polling locations in Brentwood described Election Day turnout as light so far by around mid-day on Tuesday.

As some of those officials said, though, the turnout was fairly typical for municipal elections.

A little after noon, there were no voters at any of the Brentwood Library’s four voting machines. Election official Bob Williams did say, though, that about a dozen voters had cast ballots per hour since the polling place opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Williams has been helping out at polls in the area for 22 years he said. Based on his experience during that time with municipal elections, Tuesday’s slow trickle of voters was nothing new.

“It’s the same situation when you just have very little on the ballot,” he said. “That’s the whole trouble with this, it doesn’t get many people out when there’s” just one thing on the ballot.

More people than just a dozen an hour had actually come to the library to vote Tuesday, but Williams and the other workers had to direct them elsewhere. These people had assumed that they could vote at the library since that was the most heavily visited early voting location, but did not realize that on election day you can only vote at your designated polling place.

“We’re turning people away by the dozen because they’ve come to the wrong precinct to vote,” Williams said.

One of the places many of those voters were being sent was Holy Family Catholic Church. Even so, turnout was light there as well.

“Between 30 and 400,” Election Offical John Czirr joked when asked how many people had voted so far at the church.

“Just under 40,” his wife JoAnn answered.

“I told you between 30 and 400. I knew I was close,” John said.

The Czirrs have volunteered at polling places for many years and, like Williams over at the Brentwood Library, said that the turnout was pretty average for a municipal election.

“There’s only one thing on the ballot so unless it’s contentious, and this doesn’t seem to be too contentious, not that many people show up,” JoAnn said.

Turnout is much greater for presidential elections or when a hot-button issue is on the ballot, she said.

There was one portion of the electorate that seemed to be outperforming Tuesday at Holy Family, though, at least anecdotally.

“The end of the alphabet is voting a lot heavier than the beginning of the alphabet,” JoAnn observed.

At the Safety Center East on Sunset Road, election officials actually thought turnout might be slightly higher than in the 2015 election.

Election Official Ron Young held his thumb and forefinger close together, almost touching, to demonstrate by how much.

“About this much better,” he said. “My scientific terms.”

Wanda Bruce Graham, another election official, agreed, saying that turnout seemed to be “a little bit better than two years ago.”

The polling place had 11 voters its first hour.

“I thought that was good,” Graham said. “Usually there’s only a few.”

Several people were casting ballots at New Hope Community Church just before 1:30 p.m., raising the question if New Hope was perhaps outpacing other polling places. Election Official Donald King, though, said that such flurries of activity had happened several times Tuesday, punctuated in between by stretches where no one showed up.

“Very, very light,” is how he described turnout. “I think about 93 so far” have voted.

King has worked three or four City Commission elections before, and he said that Tuesday was shaping up to be similar to other municipal elections days he had experienced.

“For a commissioners race this is about average,” he said.

Polls will be open in Brentwood’s 2017 election until 7 p.m. In the early voting period, which went from April 12 to April 27, 2,619 people voted early, representing about 8.3 percent of registered voters.

In the 2015 municipal election about half as many turned out to vote on election day as had voted during the early voting period. Overall, the 2015 municipal election saw 3,782 ballots cast, which amounts to a 13.27 percent voter turnout.

Each Brentwood voter has a designated voting location where they can cast their ballots. To find your voting location you can visit at www.williamsonvotes.net.

Here is a list of all the polling locations in this election:

4-1 Prairie Life Fitness Center

300 Shingle Way

Franklin, TN 37067

5-1 Sunset Elementary School

1000 Sunset Trail

Brentwood, TN 37027

5-4 Nolensville Baptist Church

9624 Clovercroft Road

Nolensville TN 37135

6-1 The Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood TN 37027

6-2 Brentwood Safety Center

1300 Sunset Road

Brentwood TN 37027

6-3 Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Road

Brentwood TN 37027

7-1 Brenthaven Church

516 Franklin Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

7-2 Baptist Childrens Home

1310 Franklin Road

Brentwood TN 37027

7-3 New Hope Community Church

605 Wilson Pike

Brentwood, TN 37027

8-2 1st Presbyterian Church

101 Legends Club Lane

Franklin TN 37069