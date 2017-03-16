ELEMENTS OF HEALTH: Don’t leave your health to luck

Your personal health isn’t something you can leave to luck. Irish or not, it takes effort to maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Good health is about daily, intentional choices that you make. However, even the healthiest among us can get in a rut or lose sight of our health intentions.

With March being National Nutrition Month, we thought it fitting to talk about good nutrition. Not just eating plenty of veggies (although that is a great idea), but developing and maintaining good “nutrition” for all aspects of your life. Health specialists at Elements Massage of Franklin offered the following advice.

Nutrition for your mind

Feeding your mind well will help you to reach your intellect potential. So what is healthy “food” for your brain?

Maintaining healthy, close relationships, and fixing broken ones

Developing and maintaining spiritual connectedness

Taking up a new hobby or interest

Cleaning out the excess STUFF around you. Yank those ill-fitting clothes from your closet. Clear out the junk from your garage. Open home space = Clearer mind

Nutrition for your soul

Ditto on the close relationships . A 2002 study conducted by Seligman and Diener found those who reported being the most happy were the ones with “strong ties to friends and family and commitment to spending time with them.”

. A 2002 study conducted by Seligman and Diener found those who reported being the most happy were the ones with “strong ties to friends and family and commitment to spending time with them.” Volunteer. Talk about a win-win. Not only does volunteering help to address a societal need, but there are huge benefits for you as well. Volunteering can help you reduce stress, keep depression at bay, and keep you mentally stimulated. And the more you do it, the more you reap the positive rewards.

Talk about a win-win. Not only does volunteering help to address a societal need, but there are huge benefits for you as well. Volunteering can help you reduce stress, keep depression at bay, and keep you mentally stimulated. And the more you do it, the more you reap the positive rewards. Get out. Drive to a nearby hiking trail, scamper down the path a bit, and just breathe. The vastness and beauty of nature can help put your issues in perspective. And then there’s the inevitable gratitude that results from seeing such majestic beauty.

Drive to a nearby hiking trail, scamper down the path a bit, and just breathe. The vastness and beauty of nature can help put your issues in perspective. And then there’s the inevitable gratitude that results from seeing such majestic beauty. Seek out therapy. Massage therapy, that is. Between the aromatherapy featured in our oils and the feel-good hormones released through the massage, you’ve got a “therapy” session that can’t be beat. And this kind of therapy comes complete with immunity-boosting, sleep-promoting benefits, too.

Nutrition for your body

Exercise . This one is a bit of a cheat answer, because exercise actually stimulates your brain, lifts your mood, and is great for all parts of your body. Get your 30-45 minutes in, 3-5 times per week for maximum results. You’ll also notice a difference in your energy, your skin, and your muscle tone.

. This one is a bit of a cheat answer, because exercise actually stimulates your brain, lifts your mood, and is great for all parts of your body. Get your 30-45 minutes in, 3-5 times per week for maximum results. You’ll also notice a difference in your energy, your skin, and your muscle tone. Quality in, quality out. Focus on the quality of your food, versus the quantity. Less white, processed food, more rich whole grains. Protein, fiber, lots of colorful produce, and plenty of omega-3’s will keep you feeling satisfied, energized, and fuller for longer. And after eating well for a few weeks, you’ll notice that what you offer to others around you will be of higher quality, too.

St. Patrick’s Day may be the “luckiest” holiday of the year, but when it comes to nourishing your entire body, soul, and mind, luck has very little to do with your success. A few simple steps and tips, and you’ll feel nourished and lucky all year long.

