ELEMENTS OF HEALTH: Give mom a gift of relaxation

When it comes to buying gifts for mom, it can be difficult.

She’s given you so much and nothing you think of quite says, “I care,” like you want it to.

On Mother’s Day, many of us resort to gifting chocolates, clothing, or flowers to show our love.

With kids finishing up the school year, planning summer trips, and preparing for all that life may throw at them, mothers have their work cut out for them. One thing most mothers never get enough of is relaxation. It is important that they get the time off they deserve, but it is something many seldom allow themselves to do.

The massages at Elements Massage in Franklin provide the tranquil space that all moms crave. They are not only re-energizing and therapeutic; they reduce stress, tension, and muscle pain greatly. Essential oils and blends are also offered at every massage.

Elements Massage is taking matters into their own hands and providing the opportunity for mothers to have that much needed time and relaxation. In celebration of mothers all over the city, they are offering a Mother’s Day special.

Now, you can buy one gift card, get one 50 percent off. Starting at $129, you can give the gift of (2) one hour massage sessions and at $179, (2) 90-minute massage sessions.

Details:

Session includes time for dressing and consultation

May not be combined with any other offer, promotion or coupon

Gratuities are not included

Standard appointment and cancellation policies and fees apply

Valid only at Franklin, Tennessee location

You can purchase the special here or call the studio at (615) 771-0003 for assistance.

Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage of Franklin, Tennessee. It is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067.