ELEMENTS OF HEALTH: The Mac on Nutrition

By JENNY GOFORTH

There are so many theories, diets, products, and ways to go about nutrition. It can be quite confusing. You may know the importance of fitness and living an active lifestyle, but do you know the important role nutrition plays? Most people are looking for a quick diet fix for short-term goals, but changing the way you view nutrition and making it a lifestyle will benefit you the most in the long run. Fueling your body with the right foods can set you up for the best results to accompany your workouts and even better help you to live your best life feeling great in your skin with plenty of energy.

To see best results from your workouts, proper nutrition is critical. This means proper intake of calories, macro nutrients (carbs, fats, proteins) and micro nutrients (vitamins and minerals). So let’s break down the macro nutrients.

Proteins: Repair and maintain muscle. Protein consists of amino acids, the “building blocks of protein.” Best proteins include lean beef, chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, low fat dairy, and protein shakes.

Carbohydrates: A molecule containing carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen. Carbs fuel the energy for our workouts and is the fuel source for our bodies and brains. It is important to know that too many carbs can lead to fat gain if you are not active enough. Great carbohydrates include sweet potatoes, rice, oats, vegetables, fruits, and beans.

Fats: Fats are called lipids and are the most energy dense of the 3 macros. Not all fats are the same. Good fats protect your brain and heart. You want to stay away from trans fats. Good fats include Avocados, walnuts, sunflower and flax seed, salmon.

Tips for Success:

1. Plan ahead. I have found that most of us are busier than ever and nutrition gets put on the back burner due to our schedules. In fact, many people are skipping meals then eating too much of the wrong things when they finally do eat. My best advice is to stay prepared and have a plan for meals and snacks to accompany your busy schedule. Have at least 3 meals and 2-3 snacks prepared and try to eat every 3 hours. It takes time to meal prep but it feels good throughout the week to not wonder what you’re going to eat. Remember a goal without a plan is just a wish.

2. Water. Make sure you are drinking enough water. A good goal is at least ½ of your bodyweight in ounces. After a workout you want to replace fluids with 16-24 ounces for every pound of sweat lost.

3. Eat unlimited greens. The darker the better. Most of us don’t get enough in our diets. Try adding it to a smoothie or making juice.

4. Get sleep. Make sure you are getting enough rest. Sleep plays a role in our hormones and weight.

My Top 4 Foods to Avoid:

1. Sugar

2. Soft Drinks and Diet Drinks

3. High Fructose Corn Syrup

4. Milk

