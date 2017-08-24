How to prepare your family to deal with an emergency or natural disaster

From left: Adrienne Snap and Steve Denny of the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency

By LANDON WOODROOF

Getting your home and your family prepared for a natural disaster or other emergency is not something that costs a ton of money or needs to take a ton of time.

Even though careful planning along these lines can literally be life-saving, it is all too easy to push such thoughts out of the mind and take refuge in the notion that, “Oh those things will never happen to me.”

Adrienne Snap and Steve Denny, two planners with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, spoke out against such complacency Thursday evening at the Brentwood Library. They laid out some of the basic tenets of emergency management and offered up easy-to-understand, practical steps anyone can take to help protect against disaster.

They started off by sharing what they called the five pillars of emergency management: prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery. Snap and Denny used the example of a house fire to show how these pillars would manifest themselves in a real-life emergency. For instance, preventing an out of control fire could mean stocking the home with fire extinguishers and functioning smoke detectors while recovery could be rebuilding damaged property to adhere to fire codes.

Underlying all of these pillars is the notion of preparedness. By thinking about a situation beforehand, you have a better chance of being ready for it if it comes.

“Preparedness can mean the difference between life and death,” Snap said. “It can be that dramatic. It’s a shared responsibility between you your family and your community.”

Much of Snap and Denny’s presentation took the form of advice related to the idea of preparedness. They discussed, for example, items that everyone should have on hand in the event of an emergency, how to best stay informed during an emergency and immediate actions people can make to improve their safety plans.

Most of the items on Snap and Denny’s list of essential emergency supplies are fairly common. They include obvious items like batteries, a first-aid kit, non-perishable food, a radio and flashlights and perhaps less obvious items like a good water filter, a cooler and one gallon of water per person per day.

Thinking in terms of stockpiling supplies might seem like extreme storm prep to some, but Snap said it need not be.

“It’s OK to be that guy,” Snap said. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Some of the items on the list are so common that people might put off getting them. Snap urged people not to do that. If you find out you’re missing batteries after your lights go out, it’s already too late.

Snap and Denny both offered practical suggestions for deciding what supplies you needed in an emergency.

“Stock food that you normally eat,” Denny said. “That way you’re gonna use it and rotate it out.”

He also mentioned how it was important to make sure you had multiple modes of communication in the mist of an emergency.

“Other than your cellphone how are you going to communicate with someone else?” he asked. Not only can your cellphone run out of power if your electricity goes out, but there is also the concern that when disaster does strike so many people will be trying to use their phones at once that service could suffer.

He suggested getting an NOAA weather radio and a talk radio. Between them you could keep updated on emergency conditions and have a line of communication if your phone is not working.

Snap talked about the importance of brainstorming about what you might need in an emergency, especially one that stretches on for hours or even days.

“Take a day and go through your morning to night,” she said. “What do you use? What do you do? And just really think about it. And sit back and think, How can I replace all of this if the luxuries of electricity or the luxuries of running water go away?”

Rather than acquiring everything at once, Snap suggested buying emergency items a little at a time on a regular basis. You could buy a fire extinguisher one month, for instance, and a water filter the next month.

If you do buy something that you do not have previous experience with such as, perhaps, a water filter, Denny said it was important to try it out.

“Learn how to use this stuff,” he said. You don’t want to be figuring out how to work something for the first time during an emergency.

Of special importance to families was Snap and Denny’s emphasis on the significance of having an evacuation route and communications plan for when and if disaster hits.

Families should be familiar with the best exit points from a building and should set up a safe meeting point outside away from a house in the event of a fire, for instance. They should also designate who family members should try to get in touch with if they become separated.

Snap said a good way to impress these plans on children is to turn learning them into a game.

“It’s a really hard subject to tackle,” Snap said. “It can make your kids nervous…but if you go over it over and over again you make it a game. You make it fun for the kids.”

For more information on emergency preparedness, Snap and Denny recommended people visit ready.gov or fema.gov. They also recommended the Ready TN app for smartphones.