Emergency radio network to operate 24 hours on batteries

Members of the Williamson County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (WCARES) will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day, a 24-hour radio exercise on Saturday, June 24, at the Williamson County Public Safety Center.

Since 1933, amateur radio operators across North America have established temporary radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.

Field Day demonstrates amateur radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. More than 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2016.

WCARES is established for the primary purpose of organizing and training licensed amateur radio operators throughout the county to serve as a source of reliable emergency communications support for public and private emergency response agencies in Williamson and surrounding counties in the aftermath of natural disasters or during other times of public need.

This year, WCARES will have all five of their radio positions operating on low power provided by batteries, using a maximum of five watts. Normally Field Day stations utilize 150 watts or more to make contact with stations around North America. WCARES will be able to show that communication can be achieved with very little power, relaying only on batteries.

“We greatly appreciate the WCARES volunteers who work on this event. This organization plays a critical role in our emergency communications throughout the county. It gives us an opportunity to exercise our emergency communications plans,” said Williamson County Public Safety director Bill Jorgensen.

For more information, visit www.wcares.org.