Empanada Tasting Event is an exploration of flavors, cultures

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center and The Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Chamber’s third Empanada Tasting Event beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the TPAC lobby.

Empanadas are savory pastries popular in Spain and many Latin American countries, as well as former Spanish colonies such as the Mariana Islands and the Philippines. They often are shaped like half moons made of wheat or corn dough stuffed with meat, seafood or cheese, then fried or baked. The varieties are as diverse as the countries and regions that specialize in them.

According to the Chamber, visitors will be able to explore the flavors, cultures and rich diversity of Middle Tennessee’s thriving Latin American communities while supporting Latino-owned businesses.

Tickets are $20 in advance and on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. With each $20 ticket, you get five empanadas and a soft drink or water.

Additional snacks and drinks will be available from TPAC concessions. Walk-up tickets will be available for $35 on the day of the event.

Hosted in the lobby of TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall, this expanded celebration of Latino culture also will feature music, networking, and a chance for to vote for which empanada should win the audience prize.

The event is in TPAC’s Andrew Jackson Hall Lobby at 505 Deaderick St.