This weekend Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary welcomes families to Enchanted Forest

Families looking for some holiday fun can head over to Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary this Saturday, Oct. 28, for the organization’s annual Enchanted Forest event.

The event features a nature walk, a hayride and a special presentation on the sanctuary’s most illustrious inhabitants, owls.

The entire program lasts about an hour, and there are four different start times that you can register for. The 10:15 a.m. time is full, but there are places still available at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. The cost is $12 per person, but kids 2 years old and under are free. Registration is available here and space is limited.

“It’s kind of our version of a fall celebration,” Owl’s Hill Director of Education Julie Eperjesi said.

While the event is held just a few days before Halloween, visitors are not in for a scary time. On the hike, visitors will encounter several Owl’s Hill volunteers who will be dressed up like various woodland animals.

The volunteers will give brief presentations about each animal and explain why those animals are important for the environment.

After that, visitors will go on a hayride through the Owl’s Hill property, which will be followed by a presentation about owls.

Hot cider, cookies and face painting will also be on offer on Enchanted Forest day.

Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes.