Engineer argues iconic water tower should be demolished

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

An engineering memo provided by The Factory at Franklin argued the property’s historic water tower should be demolished, even as Franklin city staff said the project should be denied, records show.

“It would be my recommendation that the structure be removed as soon as possible,” wrote Jeff A. Arnold, an engineer with Arnold Consulting Engineer Services, Inc.

The firm was hired by The Factory to conduct an analysis on the water tower and the feasibility of keeping it.

The Factory management went before the Franklin Historic Zoning Commission almost a month ago with a proposal to demolish the water tower. At the time, the commission deferred the item because of a lack of paperwork provided by The Factory and its lawyers.

The letter from Arnold was attached as an appendix to the minutes of the meeting.

Arnold said in the letter things such as water towers were once common, but now have all but vanished. He said in the letter structures such as the water tower have a “finite useful life.” He used examples of structures such as bridges, pipelines and airplanes as being examples of those types of structures that can have a finite life expectancy.

He stated in the letter the water tower was under maintained for an extended period of time and even said the structure is approaching “double its useful intended life.”

He stated the water tower could be unsafe due to falling debris and structures such as the water tower are susceptible to catastrophic events, especially in high winds.

The water tower was built in the 1920’s to serve as water storage for Dortch Stove Works, which manufactured products there at the time.

But, the issue is not so straightforward as the letter.

A review of minutes during the June 12 meeting showed that city staff recommended denying The Factory’s request to demolish the water tower from the beginning and stated the applicant did not meet all the criteria asked for other than submitting the one-page letter from Arnold and some photos passed around to historic zoning commissioners.

The issue of the water tower demolition is expected to come up again at the city’s next Design Review Committee meeting.

