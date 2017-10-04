City seeks nominations for annual environmental awards

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood is putting out a call for nominations for its annual environmental awards a little earlier this year.

The Environmental Advisory Board is currently looking for nominees for the 2018 Brentwood Environmental Stewardship Awards, a program that is entering its third year of existence.

The awards go to individuals, businesses or other organizations “that [serve] to enhance the environment, protect or conserve natural resources, or [promote] volunteerism for environmental causes.” The awards are offered in six categories: large organization, small organization, educational institution, small residential project, student, community volunteer and green building.

Assistant City Manager Jay Evans said the city is getting word out about the awards at this time to allow people more months to plan and work on a project.

“We want to make sure the community is aware of this program early so that if they have projects and endeavors in mind for the fall, perhaps they can include an environmental element ,” Evans said.

He especially mentioned that Eagle Scouts may be interested in learning more about the program, since they undertake service projects that may be related to the environment.

Previous winners of the awards have included a group of Girl Scouts who started a waste reduction program at Scales Elementary School, science teachers at Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School and the Harry Potter Alliance, a local group dedicated to bettering the environment.

Evans explained the origin of the awards.

“The Environmental Advisory Board was looking for a creative way to encourage and foster in our community volunteerism toward preservation and conservation of our environment, and in particular the EAB was interested in challenging our schools to come up with projects and programs to benefit the environment as well,” he said.

Award winners will be chosen by a panel of professionals who work in an environmentally-related field.

Applications for the upcoming awards are due by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018. More information, including nominating applications, can be found on the EAB website.