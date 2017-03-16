Environmental Stewardship Awards to be given out at city Arbor Day event

Brentwood’s 2017 Environmental Stewardship Awards will be presented as part of the city’s Arbor Day celebration at the Brentwood Library on April 1.

The awards program is run by the city’s Environmental Advisory Board. This is the second year they are being given out.

The awards go to “any manner of project (including construction) or program that serves to enhance the environment, protect or conserve natural resources, or promotes volunteerism that serves environmental causes,” according to previous reporting. In addition, they also recognize “individuals who go above and beyond as a community volunteer serving or promoting the environment.”

This year the awards are being offered in six different categories: Green Building, Community Volunteer, Student, Educational Institution, Small Organization and Large Organization.

Only individuals or organizations who work or live in Brentwood or have made contributions to the city’s environmental well-being are eligible for the awards.

The award winners in 2016 were as follows:

Green Building – Tractor Supply Co.

Large Organization – Rotary Club of Brentwood and Skip Heibert (program leader)

Small Organization – Brentwood Woman’s Club

Educational Institution – Scales Elementary Green Team

Student – Mr. Tyler Shiflett