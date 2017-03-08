Equestrian trail will open this month at Harlinsdale

After months of anticipation, the City of Franklin Parks Department will open a new equestrian trail at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

The new equestrian trail is open to all horse and stable owners as a self-guided trail throughout the park. Horse riders ran use the 2.62 miles of standard trail and .33 miles of advanced trail throughout the historic farm, once known as the birth place of the modern Tennessee Walking Horse.

The Recreational Trails Program –– which aims to provide trail funding for recreational uses –– funded the project. About two years ago, the Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the use of the grant money with staff constructing the trail and amenities.

With the grant –– totaling $120,000 –– also came other upgrades like a canoe launch, water taps, interpretative signage, and multiple trailheads, fencing and surfacing. The north entrance to Harlinsdale will also allow for park visitors to enter with horse trailers and park in the northern parking areas.

The Recreational Trails Program is a federal assistance program of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

The addition of equestrian trails is only one of four pieces to the expansion of use on the the north side of the property. The ever popular K9 Korral expanded and the city also has proposed a compost site.

Trail and park amenities include trailer parking, tie rails throughout the trail course, rules and information kiosk, and restrooms.

Right now, the trail will be open for public use on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 30 minutes prior to sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

You can join the Parks Department for a grand opening event on Monday, March 27, at 2:30 p.m. at the north entrance of the park. Following the grand opening, Friends of Franklin Parks will be hosting a reception in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena, and the Arena will be open for riders to enjoy.

For a detailed listing of trail rules and regulations, please visit www.franklintn.gov/parks. For more information, please contact the Parks Department at 615.794.2103.