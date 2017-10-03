Evening STEM classes convene soon at Ag Expo Park

STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) classes are being offered in the evenings through the Williamson County 4H.

Classes are available for 4th to 12th grade students interested in Robotics, Engineering, 3D printing or Raspberry/Python programming. Fees are reasonable, set just to cover supplies & equipment.

A class offerings brochure is available on line here .

Class registrations are first come first serve and classes will start the second week of October through April ’18. Most classes will meet 13 times for 2 hour classes (Robotics are 1 ½ hour classes).

The classes are sponsored by the Williamson County 4H, supported by the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Extensions.

Classes started last year with three classes that were a great success. The program is expanding to 6 classes this year.

Classes include:

STEM Fun 4th-8th grades (currently oversubscribed, we are trying to add a second class)

Lego Robotics Intro 6th-12th grades

Lego Robotics Advanced 6th-12th grades

3d Printing and CAD Design 6th – 12th grades

Engineering Fundamentals 7th-12th grades

Raspberry Pi & Python Programming 8th-12th grades

Classes meet for 2 hours in the evenings (except Robotics 1 ½ hours) the 2nd & 4th week of each month (2nd only in Dec.) from October through April (STEM Fun meets only the 2nd week of each month) details in the brochure

Class fees are $100 to cover cost of supplies and equipment.

Class sign-ups are first come first served.

Instructors are adult volunteers with professional experience in the technologies being taught.

Classes include an additional focus on the social skills of teamwork, communications, presentation & professionalism.

All classes are held in the Williamson County University of Tennessee Extension offices at the Ag Expo Center, Peytonsville Road exit off of I-65.