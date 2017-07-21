Event will steer women-owned businesses toward government contracts

Tennessee has been among the 10 fastest-growing states for women-owned companies since the recession.
According to the latest State of Women-Owned Businesses report, Nashville is home to 64,000 women-owned businesses which employ 38,100 people and bring in a revenue of $11,251,300,000.
Now an effort is under way to help guide more women-owned companies toward bidding on government contracts, with a special event set for Aug. 2 called ChallengeHER Nashville. The free event will educate attendees on growth opportunities in government contracting as well as how to participate in the Small Business Administration’s Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract program.
Additionally, business owners can sign up to participate in Contract Connections – one-on-one meetings with procurement officials, government buyers and large prime contractors.
ChallengeHER Nashville will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Sonny West Conference Center, Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave South, Nashville, TN 37210.
Registration opens at 8 a.m.
ChallengeHER is a national initiative designed to promote the WOSB Federal Contract Program, to bring more women-owned firms into the federal government’s supply chain and provide an avenue for government agencies to meet qualified women-owned small business contractors.
ChallengeHER is a joint initiative from the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and American Express OPEN, the small business division of the financial services company.
A sample of participating organizations are below and a full list can be found in the agenda:
- City of Nashville – Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (METRO BAO)
- Tennessee National Guard
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Bechtel Parsons Bluegrass JV
- Tennessee Department of Transportation
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
EVENT/TICKET INFORMATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challengeher-nashville-tickets-34176604143