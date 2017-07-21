Event will steer women-owned businesses toward government contracts

Tennessee has been among the 10 fastest-growing states for women-owned companies since the recession.

According to the latest State of Women-Owned Businesses report, Nashville is home to 64,000 women-owned businesses which employ 38,100 people and bring in a revenue of $11,251,300,000.

Now an effort is under way to help guide more women-owned companies toward bidding on government contracts, with a special event set for Aug. 2 called ChallengeHER Nashville. The free event will educate attendees on growth opportunities in government contracting as well as how to participate in the Small Business Administration’s Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract program.

Additionally, business owners can sign up to participate in Contract Connections – one-on-one meetings with procurement officials, government buyers and large prime contractors.

ChallengeHER Nashville will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Sonny West Conference Center, Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave South, Nashville, TN 37210.

Registration opens at 8 a.m.

ChallengeHER is a national initiative designed to promote the WOSB Federal Contract Program, to bring more women-owned firms into the federal government’s supply chain and provide an avenue for government agencies to meet qualified women-owned small business contractors.

ChallengeHER is a joint initiative from the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and American Express OPEN, the small business division of the financial services company.

A sample of participating organizations are below and a full list can be found in the agenda:

City of Nashville – Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (METRO BAO)

Tennessee National Guard

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Bechtel Parsons Bluegrass JV

Tennessee Department of Transportation

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

EVENT/TICKET INFORMATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/challengeher-nashville-tickets-34176604143