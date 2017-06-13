Ex-Nashville Mayor Dean, Democratic candidate for governor, will speak tonight at Brentwood Library

Karl Dean, the only announced Democratic candidate for Governor, will speak tonight as part of the ‘’Headway” series presented by the Williamson County Democratic Party.

Dean was elected Mayor of Nashville in 2007, after serving as Public Defender and Metro Legal Director. During his two terms as mayor, Nashville received national recognition as one of “The Best Cities for Jobs” as he guided the area through a recession and recovery from a historic 2010 flood.

Since leaving office in September 2015, Dean has taught at Belmont University as a distinguished visiting professor of history and political science.

Media and the public are invited to attend Thursday’s event.

Who: Karl Dean, candidate for Tennessee governor

What: Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) “Headway” series

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13

Where: Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, 37027