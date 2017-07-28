Ex-Spring Hill officer indicted on federal charges for assault during traffic stop

After pleading guilty earlier this month to charges of sexual battery and official misconduct, former Spring Hill Police Officer Christopher Patrick Odom, 27, of Spring Hill, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury and charged with a criminal civil rights violation.

Earlier this month, Odom pleaded guilty to felony charges in Maury County for engaging a woman in unwanted sexual contact during a traffic stop in 2016.

“We felt that he needed to be a convicted felon so that he could never carry a badge again,” prosecutor Caleb Bayless said of Odom.

Each of the three Maury County charges carried maximum sentences of two years. Odom agreed to accept the two year sentences consecutively, for a total of six years.

“He took the maximum amount of time that he could have gotten on those,” Bayless said.

Odom is facing similar charges in Williamson County stemming from an incident at another traffic stop. A trial date on those charges has been set for Nov. 27.

“Every police officer takes an oath to uphold the Constitution and when they circumvent this oath by violating the civil rights of individuals, which they are sworn to protect, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold them accountable,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith said in a press release announcing the civil rights charges. “We will always strive to protect the honor and integrity of the many fine men and women of law enforcement who honor their oath and serve and protect our communities every day.”

According to the federal indictment, on June 25, 2016, while acting under color of law, Odom engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a victim by placing her hand on his penis, in violation of her constitutional right to be free from unwanted sexual contact by a person acting under color of law.

Odom was arrested Wednesday afternoon by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

If convicted on the federal charges, Odom faces up to 12 months in prison and a $100,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and in consultation with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.