Exhibit at library looks at windows as a theme

Parts of the collection by Bess Forshaw hanging up in the Williamson County Public Library.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The latest artist showcased in the Williamson Public Library has years of experience in the field, but is a newcomer showing in the area.

“This is the first time I’ve shown anything in Tennessee,” said artist Bess Forshaw.

Forshaw moved to Williamson County two years ago from Charlotte, N.C., to be close to her daughter and twin grandchildren. She has years of experience in the art world, showing exhibits in New Jersey and North Carolina.

For 15 years, she had her own teaching studio in Charlotte. She’s also taught students with learning disabilities at private schools for 23 years and is currently entering her third year teaching art at Currey Ingram Academy.

She said she was asked to display her work by a friend through her daughter.

The paintings now on display were created when she was in graduate school. She had moved from North Carolina and they were packed away in boxes.

“When I opened up the boxes, it was like greeting old friends,” she said.

One of the pieces is oil, while the rest are mono-prints. In an email describing the process, she stated, “I found it addicting to do.”

All of the pieces are set to symbolize peering out windows. The art collection will be up until Aug. 31.

Interested in buying?

Anyone interested in buying any of the art collection pieces can contact Forshaw at drawroom@mac.com. There is also additional contact information at the public library next to the display.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@franklinhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.