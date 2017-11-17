EXIT Southeast of Franklin named company’s Region of the Year

EXIT Southeast, the Franklin-based subfranchisor for the real estate brand in Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, was named Region of the Year at the EXIT Realty Corp. International Annual Convention held recently at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel and Convention Center near Dallas, Texas.

The regional leadership team of Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl acquired the subfranchisor rights to Tennessee in 2013 and achieved Region of the Year for EXIT Realty Tennessee in 2015. They were honored with the company’s Leaders’ Leader Award in 2016, the same year they acquired the rights to the state of Kentucky.

“These dynamic regional owners are experts in both aggressively building and carefully stabilizing their regions,” said Steve Morris, founder and chairman of EXIT Realty Corp. International, in a press release announcing the award. “They are true leaders’ leaders who have developed a cohesive team of unstoppable professionals.” Their rapid growth continued in 2017, adding the rights to Georgia and consolidating the regions as EXIT Southeast.

“EXIT is more than a real estate company; it is a family. When one of us does well, we all share in that success,” Lynn said. “This EXIT Southeast success continues to grow with more opportunity for franchise development in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee and, as regional owners, we couldn’t be more excited.”

Morris was on hand to present the 2017 Region of the Year Award along with Tami Bonnell, EXIT Realty Corp. International’s CEO. “Kenny and Stacy set the bar high for themselves and they surpass it every year,” said Bonnell. “We are proud to have them lead in the Southeast for EXIT.”

Also honored at the annual convention were several Nashville area EXIT franchise owners, brokers and agents including: