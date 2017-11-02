Extension Service is enrolling for 2018 Master Gardener classes

“The UT/TSU Williamson Co. Extension is holding announce open enrollment for the 2018 Master Gardener program.

Classes will be held on consecutive Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., beginning Feb. 6 and running through May 15. The classes consist of 14 weeks of study, covering a wide range of topics. Also included are variable field trip options a class project.

The Williamson County Master Gardener Program boasts more than 100 active members, whom are actively involved in the community. Numerous volunteer projects and educational opportunities are available each year through the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. Master Gardener classes alternate yearly from day to night classes.

You may obtain a 2018 Williamson County Master Gardener application at https://extension.tennessee. edu/Williamson/Pages/ Horticulture_pages/Master- Gardener.aspx or by emailing Amy Dismukes, the county coordinator, at adismuke@utk.edu.

The University of Tennessee Extension offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or veteran status.