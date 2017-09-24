WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Sept. 25-Oct. 1

By LANDON WOODROOF

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

New elementary school on Split Log Road gets a name: Jordan Elementary School is set to open in Fall 2018. The school is named after Sgt. George Jordan, an African American man who went from slave to Buffalo Soldier and Congressional Medal of Honor winner.

Storm damage in Brentwood: A brief but intense snap of bad weather hit the city on Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rains collapsed a roof at a local daycare, but quick-thinking employees managed to get the kids out in time to avoid injury.

Franklin Road widening update: Trees are being cleared away, and traffic stoppages have begun as part of the long-awaited road project.

Rotary Club picnic for public safety officials: The Brentwood dispatcher, firefighter and police officer of the year were honored at a Rotary Club picnic Thursday evening in Granny White Park.

