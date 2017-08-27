Home
WHAT'S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Aug. 28-Sept. 3

WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Aug. 28-Sept. 3

By LANDON WOODROOF

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

UPCOMING STORIES

  • Agreement with county for sales tax increase: Monday night, the City Commission will vote whether or not to enter into an agreement with the county to share its portion of a possible sales tax increase for the next three years to fund school debt.
  • Next steps feasibility study: Also Monday night, City Commissioners and City Manager Kirk Bednar will discuss what comes next with a proposed study looking at creating a new Brentwood school district.
  • Longtime business spotlight: Last month we brought you a profile of Iris Staggs, the owner of The Flour Shop Bakery, which has been in business in Brentwood for close to 30 years. This week we hope to bring you a story about another longstanding local business.
