WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Aug. 28-Sept. 3

By LANDON WOODROOF
What’s up, Brentwood?
Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.
This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.
If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.
As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.
LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES
- Watching the eclipse from The Heritage at Brentwood: The Heritage at Brentwood had a viewing party outside, which allowed residents to catch their first, second or, in some cases, even third eclipse.
- One woman’s story from Healing Housing: We brought you the story of one woman’s journey out of addiction with the help of a local nonprofit.
- Informational session focused on school tax, feasibility study: In advance of Monday night’s City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed the possibility of agreeing to a sales tax increase to help fund schools and of conducting a feasibility study around creating a new school district.
- City Commissioners meeting with other elected officials: A number of officials representing Brentwood and Williamson County, including U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, gathered to update each other on recent news.
- Philips bringing 800 jobs to area: Gov. Bill Haslam made a big announcement Thursday that Philips would be adding 800 health care technology jobs to the area. It is not clear where exactly the new office will be located, but it will be in the “greater Nashville” vicinity.
- Possible library name change: The Brentwood Library could receive over $4 million if the city agrees to rename it the John P. Holt library.
UPCOMING STORIES
- Agreement with county for sales tax increase: Monday night, the City Commission will vote whether or not to enter into an agreement with the county to share its portion of a possible sales tax increase for the next three years to fund school debt.
- Next steps feasibility study: Also Monday night, City Commissioners and City Manager Kirk Bednar will discuss what comes next with a proposed study looking at creating a new Brentwood school district.
- Longtime business spotlight: Last month we brought you a profile of Iris Staggs, the owner of The Flour Shop Bakery, which has been in business in Brentwood for close to 30 years. This week we hope to bring you a story about another longstanding local business.